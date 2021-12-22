Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets hits theaters in July 2022

Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets is the third installment in the spin-off series of the Harry Potter which draws inspiration from the book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a magical encyclopedia of the world of the bespectacled magician where all the creatures of the Rowling universe are listed with their characteristics and their degree of danger. Well, this new piece is full of novelties: first of all we will finally see the new one at work Grindelwald, this time played by Mads Mikkelsen after that Johnny Depp was fired from Warner Bros. directly.

These, however, are not the only innovations that we will see in Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets. It would be enough to see, as reported by Collider, the new poster of the realization that you find above. If you look at the poster there are two elements that appear in the foreground that could really change things within the film. In the image we see first Hogwarts and also a phoenix flitting in the background. Regarding the first element, it seems that the school of witchcraft may actually have a more central role in the realization (although it had already appeared in The crimes of Grindelwald), while the creature is totally new. Specifically the phoenix could be Fanny that in Harry Potter it helps Silent on several occasions.

Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets is produced by Heyday Films and Warner Bros. with distribution again from Warner Bros. The Making, directed by David Yates with the screenplay by Steve Kloves, sees the participation of Eddie Redmayne in the part of Newt Scamander, Jude Law in the role of Albus silente, Ezra Miller that embodies Creedence Barebone, Callum Turner that embodies Theseus Scamander, Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and many more. The film is expected to hit theaters in July 2022.

Read also Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets – The first trailer is nothing short of spectacular!