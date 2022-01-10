Fantastic Beasts 3, Eddie Redmayne on a new image from the film

Looking forward to finally seeing Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third feature film in the prequel saga dedicated to the Harry Potter narrative universe, we see a new image from the film that shows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and brother Theseus (Callum Turner). The two are in a cave or dungeon, perhaps looking for something or someone.

Next to them, the cast returns Jude Law in the role of Albus silente. Without forgetting the debut of Mads Mikkelsen who plays the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, in previous chapters with the face of Johnny Depp (who we know was fired by Warner Bros. following allegations of harassment against ex-wife Amber Heard). Also in the cast Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston. Directing David Yates, who directed a film written by JK Rowling And Steve Kloves.

FANTASTIC ANIMALS – THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE, THE STORY

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is intent on taking over the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, Dumbledore entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) with the task of leading a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle confectioner on a perilous mission, where they meet old and new creatures and collide. with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. With such a high stakes, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?

FANTASTIC ANIMALS – DUMBLEDORE’S SECRETS, WHEN HE GOES OUT

Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets arrives in Italian cinemas on April 13, 2022, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

FANTASTIC ANIMALS – THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE, THE TRAILER