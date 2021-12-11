Fantastic Beasts 3, fans split between Mads Mikkelsen and Johnny Depp after the teaser

The first teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets was released today and it wasn’t hard to predict that fans would again split over the role of Gellert Grindelwald who went from Johnny Depp to Mads Mikkelsen, both actors are in fact trending on Twitter at the moment.

The full trailer of the third installment of the prequel series will arrive on Monday and will probably provide us with more elements of evaluation, given that for now the comparison Depp / Mikkelsen is not feasible. Indeed, the Danish actor appears in a one-second scene, out of context, which does not allow us to evaluate even his appearance as the evil wizard.

When Depp was replaced with Mikkelsen, fans of Jack Sparrow’s interpreter made themselves heard by continuing to support him and lashing out at Warner Bros. for the decision made against the actor. Mads Mikkelsen for his part has built his career in Hollywood on being an excellent villain, starting with Le Chiffre in Casino Royale, but he still had to face a lot of criticism after being cast as the new Grindelwald. For him, of course, it’s about work but for Depp’s fans this is a real injustice and the controversy won’t subside easily, we can bet.

This teaser has already sparked comments on the public’s social networks, as you can see in the tweets at the bottom of the news, there are those who approve of Mikkelsen and there are those who would want Depp back. Interest in the franchise in the past have it is already starting to decline after the first two films that are anything but successful and this third chapter coming out four years after the previous one, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will he be able to revive the entire prequel saga and awaken the interest of fans? We’ll find out when the film hits theaters next April 13, 2022.