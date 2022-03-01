Fantastic Beasts 3: Johnny Depp fans react to his absence | Entertainment

Jean G Fowler

The film released a new trailer with Madds Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

A new trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Dumbledore’s Secrets has come to light, giving us a deeper look at the third installment in the saga where the wizarding world is about to break out in war against the Muggles because of Gringelwald, who, for the first time, will be played by Madds Mikkelsen after the departure of Johnny Depp.

Although the trailer focuses especially on the battle between Grindelwald and Dumbledore, who in his young version is played by Jude Law -and there are no doubts about the interpretation of an actor of the stature of Madds-, many fans of Johnny Depp have reacted to his absence in history after his departure, as a result of the dramatic divorce and legal fight he faces with the actress, Amber Heard.

“That Mads Mikkelsen will make a great role as Grindelwald? Yes. That I really miss Johnny Depp? Also”, expressed a user on twitter. “I am looking forward to seeing it, but I miss Johnny Depp”, was another of the comments that he highlighted.

Some fans have even called not to see the film, insisting that it is not fair that Warner Bros. fired the actor at the same time that the trial he maintains against a British media outlet, which he accused of defamation, and his ex, with the claim that it was unfair for Amber Heard to keep her role as Mere in Aquaman 2.

There are also those who support Mikkelsen by embarking on a new adventure within the magical world of Harry Potter, from which this spin-off was born, located many years before the saga that we already know.

When is Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets released in theaters?

The film was directed by David Yates, who worked on the last four installments of Harry Potter and will introduce Mads Mikkelsen for the first time as the villain previously played by Depp; It seems that the renowned actor imprints a new vision on the character and that has generated great expectation among fans to see how the aspect of the story will change.

Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol return to the cast, while Richard Coyle also joins. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be released in theaters on April 15, 2022.