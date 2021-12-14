Fantastic Beasts 3, Mads Mikkelsen deactivates the Instagram profile: what happens?

Yesterday, after a few years of waiting, the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets finally arrived in which Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. The reactions of the fans were not long in coming and seem not to have led to anything good for the Danish actor.

Fans of the Harry Potter spin-off franchise are already aware of the controversy surrounding Johnny Depp’s firing from Fantastic beasts and the replacement with Mikkelsen. Thanks to the trailer we got a look at this new Grindelwald who looked very different from the one played by Depp, and not just because of the recast. Mikkelsen’s appearance He hasn’t been particularly retouched, but the frames in the trailer are very few to judge his interpretation of the role. Mikkelsen’s version does not seem to maintain any of the physical characteristics seen in previous films and Johnny Depp fans have not yet forgiven Warner Bros. for the sacking of their favorite.

Perhaps this is why the Mads Mikkelsen’s Instagram profile is currently disabled, after yesterday posted the trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3 and today some photos with his wife and daughter in London, currently the actor is in England for the filming of Indiana Jones 5. The controversy after the release of the trailer may have escalated and led Mikkelsen to decide to leave the social network for a while after the comments received. Stay tuned for more updates.