News

Fantastic Beasts 3, Mads Mikkelsen deactivates the Instagram profile: what happens?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 99 1 minute read

Yesterday, after a few years of waiting, the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets finally arrived in which Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. The reactions of the fans were not long in coming and seem not to have led to anything good for the Danish actor.

Fans of the Harry Potter spin-off franchise are already aware of the controversy surrounding Johnny Depp’s firing from Fantastic beasts and the replacement with Mikkelsen. Thanks to the trailer we got a look at this new Grindelwald who looked very different from the one played by Depp, and not just because of the recast. Mikkelsen’s appearance He hasn’t been particularly retouched, but the frames in the trailer are very few to judge his interpretation of the role. Mikkelsen’s version does not seem to maintain any of the physical characteristics seen in previous films and Johnny Depp fans have not yet forgiven Warner Bros. for the sacking of their favorite.

Perhaps this is why the Mads Mikkelsen’s Instagram profile is currently disabled, after yesterday posted the trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3 and today some photos with his wife and daughter in London, currently the actor is in England for the filming of Indiana Jones 5. The controversy after the release of the trailer may have escalated and led Mikkelsen to decide to leave the social network for a while after the comments received. Stay tuned for more updates.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 99 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Adam Sandler: Netflix removed China from the new film’s plot, here’s why

September 1, 2021

Channing Tatum: diet and training to stay fit like this

September 25, 2021

“My crazy cook helps us discover our fragility”

October 5, 2021

Shawn Mendes in “Wonder” celebrates the honeyed love for Camila Cabello and reveals the crisis: “If I tell myself for what I am, will they still come to my concerts?”

October 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button