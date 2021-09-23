Fantastic Beasts 3, revealed title and release date of the expected film

Warner Bros. Pictures’ social media accounts have revealed the title and release date of the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts saga. The film was titled Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, this is the title in the original language) and will arrive in 2022 at the cinema. In international theaters, however, the debut is set for April 15, 2022.

The film is currently in production at Warner Bros Leavesden studios, a short walk from London. A project started without the presence of Johnny Depp, in the role of the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The actor – after the dismissal of the WB, following allegations of violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard – was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

The third chapter is directed by David Yates – on a screenplay by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves – and has as protagonists Eddie Redmayne in the role of Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston in Tina’s, Dan Foglier in that of Jacob Kowalski, Jude Law in that of Albus Dumbledore, Ezra Miller in that of Credence Barebone e Alison Sudol in that of Queenie Goldstein.