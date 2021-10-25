News

Fantastic Beasts 3: the soundtrack recordings are underway

The third installment of the Harry Potter prequel saga will hit theaters in April 2022

James Newton Howard, through a post published on Instagram, announced the start of the recordings of the Fantastic Beasts 3 soundtrack. With the title Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Silent, the film is expected in cinemas on April 15, 2022. Directed once again by David Yates, the third installment of the Harry Potter prequel saga will continue to follow the adventures of the magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) during the 1920s. Among the cast members Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law And Mads Mikkelsen in those of Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald; among other characters there will be Ezra Miller as Credence / Aurelius Dumbledore, Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) e Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein).

Part of the story will be set in Rio de Janeiro and it will be interesting to see what events will be shown, with the hope of getting the answers to the questions left open by the second film: Fantastic Beasts – The Crimes of Grindelwald. Despite the negative criticisms and not mind-boggling revenues, Warner Bros. continues the development of the prequel of the saga of Harry Potter which should give life, in total, to five films. Even the writer JK Rowling confirmed that the saga will consist of five films in total, with the latest leading to the iconic battle between Grindelwald and Dumbledore. It will be the first film in the saga that will see Mads Mikkelsen take on the role of Grindelwald, following the firing of Johnny Depp following the legal disputes involving the actor and Amber Heard. In this regard, Mikkelsen stated:

When they called me, he obviously wasn’t involved anymore. I don’t know what happened in his private life and I don’t know if it’s okay that he lost his job, but I just knew the show had to go on and I wish I could talk to him if I had the chance. Unfortunately when they called me they were in a hurry. I loved the script and so I said yes. And I know a lot of people didn’t like it, but that’s how it ends every now and then.

