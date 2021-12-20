Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer comes out but fans mourn the absence of Johnny Deep

Fans of the saga enjoy the first images of the official trailer for Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets, despite the fact that between them a real nostalgia operation has taken place against Johnny Deep, replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grinderwald.

Fantastic Beasts – Secrets of Dumbledore is the title of the highly anticipated third chapter of the Harry Potter prequel saga to be released in Italy on April 15, 2022. While waiting to be able to see it at the cinema, fans of the series are enjoying the first images of the official trailer of the film, despite the fact that among them, who made themselves heard loudly on social networks, a real nostalgia operation was triggered towards Johnny Deep. As is known, due to the legal proceedings that hit the Hollywood star, Warner Bros has revoked the role of Deep, who in the new film will be replaced in the role of Grinderwald by Mads Mikkelsen.

Mads Mikkelnsen is Grinderwald instead of Johnny Deep

Last December, the actor had spoken of the difficulty of having to replace Johnny Deep after the release of the beloved star had caused quite a stir. Mads Mikkelnsen he found himself tiptoeing into a production, that of Fantastic Aninals 3, already started. Nonetheless, he fully appreciated the opportunity to be cast in the role of Grinderwald: “It will be me, this will already be a difference, we are working on it, we will need to create a bridge”, the actor explained. The images of the trailer reveal not a few differences between the two versions of the villain, as the fans of the series point out on Twitter, but apparently the production to remedy the circumstances would have opted for a slight change of course in the narrative plot of the film.

Why Johnny Deep left the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3

The decision of Warner Bros to remove Deep from the set of Fantastic Beasts was based on the bad legal events that the star had been overwhelmed and that had pushed the American production company to distance itself. The plaintiff had lost the court case against the Sun which had called him a “beater of wives” following ex-wife Amber Heard’s report of domestic violence. Despite the termination of the relationship between Deep and Warner Bros, it was made public that under the contract the actor was still entitled to a stellar compensation equal to 10 million dollars for a single scene on the set up to that moment, precisely because he had been the production company to want to terminate the relationship.