Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: on Netflix Johnny Depp

From the pen of JK Rowling Stories have been born that can make generations and generations of spectators dream, all of whom have returned with the dreamy eyes of children in front of wonder. The series of films that saw Daniel Radcliffe as protagonist ended with the eighth chapter, closing the cycle in a very faithful way to what has already been read in the books. The new works, however, often arise when the imagination can gallop serenely and this is how the story of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” comes from the pages of the book of the same name.

The difference? The booklet was a bestiary: a catalog of monsters born and developed from the imagination of the English writer enriched by small ideas, notes and notes by Newt Scamander, the greatest expert in the magical world of fantastic creatures. The first chapter introduced Newt himself, a carefree, lanky and dazed young man, traveling the world to heal and care for his treasure of creatures. The misadventures with the Magusa, in which the young Scamander had stumbled, had led to the puzzling revelation of the return to freedom of Gellert Grindelwald, criminale famous all over the world which, over the years, had left behind a trail of death and devastation.

The feeling of revenge that animates Grindelwald’s corrupted conscience has led him to make powerful allies in the wizarding world, trying to build a front capable of subverting order, bringing wizards to the surface and driving out humans without magic. The film is an atypical journey to the places we learned about with Harry Potter. The aura of white magic that envelops everything is overwhelmed by the leaden and urban atmospheres of this new saga. An anti-magical sentiment, not unlike a prohibition mixed with racial hatred, animates the population that rebels against the presence of magicians on American soil.

In this climate wizards live and proliferate in the most classic of secret societies, but not everyone agrees to live in these conditions … Quality interpretations for a film that overturns the canons of magic that we have come to know in over ten years of films “Rowling -lures “. A darker atmosphere capable of capturing the attention of spectators more accustomed to other genres. Johnny Depp is hypnotic in his criminal version, able to capture attention in every scene, too bad that, following a choice of the production company, it will not return for the next chapters.

Not to be missed, on Netflix.