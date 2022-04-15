“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”: 7 facts to keep in mind

A scene from the movie “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”. Photo: Courtesy: Warner Bros.

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets,” the third installment in the Harry Potter prequel saga, hits theaters. The franchise thus exceeds its midpoint, as it has confirmed two more film deliveries.

A premiere that has been made to beg, since the film landed in commercial theaters two years later than initially planned due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, as well as controversies unrelated to production.

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”. Trailer#2. Official WB Pictures (HD/SUB)

And it is that four years have passed since the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, a fairly long period that some fans have forgotten certain elements that are essential to understand what will happen in this third installment starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and Mads Mikkelsen taking over from Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

For this reason, taking advantage of the fact that there are only a few days left for the premiere of “The Secrets of Dumbledore”, it is time to review seven things to remember about the saga.

BASIC INFORMATION

For those laymen who enter the universe of “Fantastic Animals” for the first time and have not seen the previous two installments, we must remember that this franchise is a spin-off and at the same time a prequel to what happened in the seven books and eight movies of the original saga.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Final Trailer Castilian HD

Set in the 1920s, it shows a world divided between magical people, wizards and witches, and Muggles, called “no-majs” in the United States.

The films feature Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), known to Pottermaniacs for being the author of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” one of the books that Hogwarts students had to buy for their Care of Magical Creatures classes.

In “The Crimes of Grindelwald” the young version of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) broke in, who had to face his old friend, Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp, although in “The Secrets of Dumbledore” he is relieved by Mads Mikkelsen.

THE FATE OF LETA LESTRANGE

The Lestrange surname is more than well known to fans of “Harry Potter”. At the end of “The Crimes of Grindelwald” (Zoë Kravitz), she sacrificed herself in an attempt to let her fellow wizards escape the flames of Grindelwald.

Gellert Grindelwald kills Leta Lestrange and fights the Aurors – 720p

In the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling you can’t know for sure when a character dies. The only thing confirmed is that Zoë Kravitz will not appear in “Dumbledore’s Secrets”. Will there be an official confirmation in this third installment?

CREDENCE IS NOT CORVUS LESTRANGE

Following up with the Lestrange family. Initially, Dumbledore believes that Credence Barebones (Ezra Miller), having such powerful magic, could be Corvus Lestrange V, the missing member of the legendary clan.

Angry Credence – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

However the Leta’s boggart It showed that his greatest fear was his brother Corvus drowning in the ocean, which ruled out that Credence was a Lestrange… although the question of his lineage will once again be one of the central plot points of “Dumbledore’s Secrets”.

THE IRRUPTION OF NAGINI

Nagini (Claudia Kim) appeared in “The Crimes of Grindelwald” as Credence’s friend. She is revealed to be a Maledictus, a woman who has the power to transform into a snake. Her irruption was key, since Nagini was one of the fundamental characters of the last Harry Potter books.

Nagini Scene – Fantastic Beasts and Crimes of Grindelwald(2018) || Movie Scene HD

Fans of “Harry Potter” will remember her as Lord Voldemort’s pet snake. In “The Crimes of Grindelwald”, Nagini was trapped in her reptilian form, which leaves her to see how she will become the Dark Lord’s faithful ally.

CREDENCE AND QUEENIE JOIN GRINDELWALD

In recruiting witches and wizards to his cause, Grindelwald gains two powerful allies: Credence and Queenie (Alison Sudol). In the case of the character of Ezra Miller, given his internal struggle, it was logical that he would end up on the side of Dumbledore’s enemy.

Grindelwald Meets Queenie in His Hideout (Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald)

What nobody expected was the betrayal of Queenie, the sister of Tina (Katherine Waterston) and great love of Jacob Kowalski, who decides to support the cause of Grindelwald. The woman has an ability that makes her a very powerful witch: she can read minds. In “The secrets of Dumbledore” will have to see the consequences of having a clairvoyant against.

THE BLOOD PACT THAT COULD BE BROKEN

Newt returns to Dumbledore with a vial stolen from Grindelwald and the wizard played by Jude Law reveals that it is a blood pact made between him and his former friend. This oath prevents the two from dueling. When Newt asks if it can be broken, Dumbledore replies “maybe”.

Albus Dumbledore Gellert Grindelwald blood pact scene

Someone from the powerful Dumbledore clan is likely to be the only wizard strong enough to defeat Grindelwald, so that blood pact may be related to the secrets referenced in the film’s title.

CREDENCE IS A DUMBLEDORE

And here is another essential point. Grindelwald gave Credence a wand and a phoenix and reveals his true identity: he is Aurelius Dumbledore. In the film, the magician played by Jude Law reveals to Scamander that all members of his family have the ability to summon this bird that is reborn from its ashes.

The fact that Grindelwald has a Dumbledore as an ally is a fact that must be taken into account in “Fantastic Animals 3”, since it could be the key to defeat the evil wizard.