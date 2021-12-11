“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, first look at Mads Mikkelsen instead of Johnny Depp – News

Yesterday Warner Bros. streamed a very short teaser of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third installment of the franchise hitting theaters on April 13, 2022.

The tesaer, which anticipates the arrival of the actual trailer for next Monday, also shows for the first time Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald. The character had been played by Johnny Depp in the previous two chapters, but earlier this year Depp was fired by Warner following the domestic violence case involving the actor and ex-wife Amber Heard.

The fans obviously split: there are those who think that Depp is irreplaceable in the role and who on the contrary firmly believe that Mikkelsen is a much better casting choice for the character. We’ll know more when the official trailer releases next Monday.

Meanwhile, Warner is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with a reunion on HBO Max expected on January 1, 2022.

In the archive you will find the reviews of the previous chapters of the franchise, that is Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them And Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Below is the teaser of the reunion.