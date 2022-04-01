Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Length Revealed

MADRID, 1 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Little by little, more details about Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe long-awaited third installment of the film saga derived from Harry Potter which will hit theaters next friday april 8 and that it will be the longest film in the prequel saga.

As revealed by the official website of the British Board for Film Classification, the body in charge of determining the age rating of films in the United Kingdom, the film directed by David Yachts It will last 142 minutes. The film will thus become the longest of fantastic animals after Fantastic beasts and where to find them (133 minutes) and The crimes of Grindelwald (134 minutes).

It will not, however, be the longest film by the British director about the universe Harry Pottersince they exceed it so much Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) as the first part of The Deathly Hallows (2010), with 153 and 146 minutes respectively. The longest film in the franchise is Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with a total footage of 161 minutes.

The Crimes of Grindelwaldwhich was released two years after Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, grossed 655 million dollars, compared to 812 for its predecessor. The Secrets of Dumbledore will try to recover the figures of that first film in the saga and approach those of Harry Potter, which has the second part of The Deathly Hallows at its spearhead with 1,341 million collected.

The new film in the saga stars Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore) and Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), after Johnny Depp was removed from this last role last year as a result of the crude legal confrontation that he has had for years with his former wife, Amber Heardwith crossed accusations of mistreatment.

Set in the 1930s, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will explore the wizard’s involvement in World War II. Along with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Kowalski (Dan Fogler), they will be joined in the fight against Grindelwald by Scamander’s Auror brother, Theseus (Callum Turner); his assistant Bunty (Victoria Yeates); Yusuf Kama (William Nadilamlisten)), a French magician of Senegalese origin; and Lalie Hicks (Jessica Williams), a teacher at the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Yates is thus back behind the cameras as director, while the author of the Harry Potter saga, JK Rowling, resumes his work as a screenwriter, this time together with Steve Kloves. complete the cast Ezra Miller who reprises his role as Credence Barebone, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein Poppy Corby-Tuech who plays Vinda Rosier, Richard Coyle giving life to Aberforth Dumbledore, Maria Fernanda Candido like Vicência Santos, Oliver Masucci embodying Vogel, fiona glascott who plays Minerva McGonagall, Alexander Kuznetsov like Helmut, Dave Wong who embodies Liu Tao and Katherine Waterston like Tina Goldstein.