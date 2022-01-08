Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets: Newt and his brother in a new photo from the film

A new photo from the film Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets portrays the protagonist Newt and his brother in a cave.

Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets will continue the story of Newt Scamander and a new one photo portrays the protagonist, played by Eddie Redmayne, together with his brother Theseus.

The two characters are portrayed as they appear to be looking for something in a cave.

Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets, a photo from the film

The new image of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, shared by USA Today, thus portrays Eddie Redmayne and Callum Turnerr side by side.

In the previous chapter the two brothers disagreed due to the threat posed by Grindelwald which eventually led to the death of Leta Lestrange.

The new film in the franchise signed by JK Rowling is set in the 1930s, several years after the events of the second film, and will follow Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and companions on a new mission that will lead them to challenge the heart of the army of Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen).

In addition to Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander and Mads Mikkelsen as the dark villain Gellert Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets stars Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as the First War veteran World Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol is Queenie Goldstein, Tina’s younger sister, Ezra Miller plays anti-hero Credence Barebone, Callum Turner is Theseus Scamander, Newt’s older brother, William Nadylam is friend Yusuf Kama, Poppy Corby-Tuech plays Vinda Rosier, Jessica Williams is Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, while Jude Law is Albus Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts 3, Mads Mikkelsen: “I wish I could have been advised by Johnny Depp”

David Yates also directs this chapter whose screenplay is written by JK Rowling and the veteran of the Harry Potter saga Steve Kloves.

The Italian release of Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets is scheduled for April 13, 2022.