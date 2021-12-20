Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the first official poster is online!

This Monday seems to be a day dedicated to the franchise of the Wizarding World. After the first official trailer of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts and new rumors about the Harry Potter TV series, it is time to take a first look at the Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets poster.

The first official Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets poster

In the poster of the third Fantastic Beasts film, shared a few minutes ago by the official Twitter account of the saga, there is a phoenix flying towards the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which seems to be a place that we will see often in the film to be released. April in theaters.

There he is:

Return to the magic. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore only in theaters April 15, 2022. #SecretsOfDumbledore pic.twitter.com/lf3bUEf4sQ – Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) December 20, 2021

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will hit theaters on April 15, 2022.

The film will continue the story of The crimes of Grindelwald of 2018, from the moment when Dumbledore, aware of Grindelwald’s plans that he would like to control the whole magical world, asks Newt Scamander for help to lead a team with the aim of preventing all this, confronting beasts old and new and increasingly numerous followers of the magician played by Johnny Deep in the first two films of the saga, a role now entrusted to Mads Mikkelsen.

In the cast of the film, we remember, will be present Eddie Redmayne in the role of the protagonist, Newt Scamander, Jude Law will be Albus Dumbledore and, together with them, we will also find Ezra Miller (Credence / Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Poppy Corby-Tuech (Vinda Rosier) e Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein).

As already mentioned, the last entry into the cast in chronological order is the actor Mads Mikkelsen, who took over from Johnny Depp as the wizard Grindelwald.

The director will be there once again David Yates, on a script co-written by JK Rowling And Steve Kloves.

The film will be set partly in Rio de Janeiro and also in London and Berlin.

