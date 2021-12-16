‘Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the trailer for the film in theaters in 2022

ROME – Countdown started for the third chapter of the ‘sagaFantastic Beasts’, born from the pen of JK Rowling. In the official trailer, available from today, we see for the first time Mads Mikkelsen take on the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, after the forced farewell of Johnny Depp, interpreter of the villain in the first two chapters. The actor was fired from Warner Bros following ex-wife Amber Heard’s domestic violence allegations. The news has created a rift among fans of the Wizarding world: most of them have turned up their noses at the decision made by the production company, but there are not a few who are looking forward to seeing the Danish in action. ‘Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets’ will arrive in Italian cinemas on April 13, 2022.

FANTASTIC ANIMALS – THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE, PLOT

Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows that Grindelwald is intent on taking control of the wizarding world, and not being able to stop it on his own, he entrusts the magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) with the task of leading an intrepid team, made up of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle confectioner, on a dangerous mission. They will meet old and new creatures and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. With such a high stakes, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?

FANTASTIC ANIMALS – THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE, CAST

The film features an Academy Award®-led cast Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”), two-time Oscar® nominee Jude Law (“Cold Mountain,” “Mr. Ripley’s Talent”), with Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston And Mads Mikkelsen.

David Yates he directed Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets, a film written by JK Rowling And Steve Kloves, based on a script by JK Rowling. The producers of the film are David Heyman, JK Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram And Tim Lewis, while Neil Blair, Danny Cohen, Josh Berger, Courtenay Valenti And Michael Sharp are the executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography George Richmond (“Rocketman,” “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), three Academy Award-winning production designer Stuart Craig (“The English Patient”, “The Dangerous Liaisons “,” Gandhi “, the” Harry Potter “and” Fantastic Beasts “films) and production designer Neil Lamont (” Solo: A Star Wars Story “,” Rogue One: A Star Wars Story “), the winning costume designer of four Oscars® Colleen Atwood (“Chicago”, “Memoirs of a Geisha”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) and longtime Yates editor, Mark Day (“Fantastic Beasts: The crimes of Grindelwald “, the last four” Harry Potter “films). The music is by nine-time Oscar® nominee James Newton Howard (“World News”, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, “Defiance – Days of Courage”, “Michael Clayton,” the “Hunger Games “).