Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will be the longest film in the series

Madrid, April 3 (Europa Press).- Little by little, more details about Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe long-awaited third installment of the film saga derived from Harry Potter which will hit theaters next Friday, April 8 and will be the longest film in the prequel saga.

As revealed by the official website of the British Board for Film Classification, the body in charge of determining the age rating of films in the United Kingdom, the film directed by David Yates will have a duration of 142 minutes. The film will thus become the longest of fantastic animals after Fantastic beasts and where to find them (133 minutes) and The crimes of Grindelwald (134 minutes).



-Ad-

It will not, however, be the longest film by the British director on the Harry Potter universe, since it is surpassed by so much Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) as the first part of The Deathly Hallows (2010), with 153 and 146 minutes respectively. The longest film in the franchise is Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with a total length of 161 minutes.

The Crimes of Grindelwaldwhich saw the light two years after Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Its, grossed 655 million dollars, compared to 812 for its predecessor. Dumbledore’s Secrets will try to recover the figures of that first film in the saga and approach those of Harry Potter, which has the second part of The Deathly Hallows at its spearhead with 1,341 million collected.

“The new film in the saga stars Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore) and Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), after Johnny Deep was removed from the latter role last year as a result of the crude legal confrontation that he has had for years with the one that was his wife, Amber Heard, with crossed accusations of ill-treatment.



-Ad-

Set in the 30’s, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will explore the magician’s involvement in World War II. Joining the fight against Grindelwald, along with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Kowalski (Dan Fogler), are Scamander’s Auror brother Theseus (Callum Turner); his assistant Bunty (Victoria Yeates); Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam), a French magician of Senegalese origin; and Lalie Hicks (Jessica Williams), a teacher at the Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Yates thus goes back behind the cameras as director, while the author of the saga Harry Potter, JK Rowling, resumes his work as a screenwriter, this time together with Steve Kloves. The cast is completed by Ezra Miller who reprises his role as Credence Barebone, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Poppy Corby-Tuech who plays Vinda Rosier, Richard Coyle playing Aberforth Dumbledore, Maria Fernanda Cândido as Vicência Santos, Oliver Masucci playing Vogel, Fiona Glascott as Minerva McGonagall, Aleksandr Kuznetsov as Helmut, Dave Wong as Liu Tao, and Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein.