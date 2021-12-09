When we see the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets? Very soon, it seems.

The video in question, which will offer us a taste of the third chapter of the saga inspired by the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling, is ready and has already been classified, as evidenced by the tweet you find below, thanks to which we also learn that it will last a minute.

The fact that it has been classified implies that it is ready to make its debut on the web, and that could happen in the next few days. As always we will keep you updated on every development.

A trailer is imminent! The German Voluntary Self control of the Film Industry has approved a minute-long #secretsofdumbledore trailer for audiences of ages 6 and up. pic.twitter.com/3Op9pBxvhg – SpeakBeasty: A Fantastic Beasts Podcast (@SpeakBeasty) December 8, 2021

The first information about the story:

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to take control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him on his own, he assigns the magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle baker on a perilous mission. On their way they will encounter animals old and new and will clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?

Fantastic Beasts 3

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is directed once again by David Yates. The film will be set in the 1930s mainly in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the cast we will find again Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore) ed Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone).

Mads Mikkelsen soon takes the place of Johnny Depp and he will be the new one Grindelwald.

The film will hit US theaters on April 15, 2022, in the UK and Ireland on 8 April. There are still no details on the release in our territory.

