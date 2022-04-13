Fantastic Beasts, Harry Potter … despite the controversy, JK Rowling is doing well

The cult author may claim that her positions have tarnished her reputation with the public, her franchises remain as popular as ever.

Famous for creating the most profitable literary franchise in history with Harry Potterthen its spin-off Fantastic Beasts, author JK Rowling has also been known for several years for her controversial positions, particularly on the transgender issue. Assimilated to the TERF movement (trans exclusionary radical feminist), the Briton had to face criticism from many of her actors and actresses, starting with Emma Watson, the interpreter of Hermione Granger between 2001 and 2011.

Very active on Twitter, the author has regularly denounced the “cancel culture” which she has had to face since her positions were taken. The release today in France of the third part of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets however, seems to demonstrate the opposite. Despite the controversies surrounding his actress, the franchise of the little bespectacled wizard and its variations are doing well.

Two years after her first TERF remarks, JK Rowling’s business is still going strong, the site recently reported. Indiewire. Books from the magical saga are always top sellers, and Universal and Warner Bros. theme parks are sold out. With the release of the spin-off Fantastic Beasts, sales have even increased in recent years. On his side, the author may be controversial, but she remains followed by 14 million followers.

Separate the woman from her work?

The fact that JK Rowling has been so controversial for a few years, but that her work on Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts remains so popular is probably no coincidence. The author knew how to develop a cult universe that deeply marked a whole generation of potterheads. Despite the controversies, the franchise has largely surpassed its creator, and is now self-sufficient, at least for now. Even his works unaffiliated with the Little Wizard take advantage of Harry Potter magic. Last year, the tales “The Ickabog” and “The Christmas Pig” both topped the bestseller list of the New York Times.