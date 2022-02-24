Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore New Character Posters: It’s Dumbledore’s First Army Against Grindelwald’s Cabal

The creators of the Fantastic Beasts series recently unveiled new posters for the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore movie. The posters introduce us to new characters while reintroducing a bunch of familiar faces in a more combative avatar.

The first set of posters is about Dumbledore’s first army, referencing the DA group that also appeared in the Harry Potter movies and books. To fight the dark wizard Grindelwald, Dumbledore needs some promising heroes on his side. Jude Law returns as the younger but carrying Dumbledore. There are also Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Jessica Williams as Lally Hicks, Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander, Victoria Yeates as Bunty, William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama, and Richard Coyle as Albus’ brother Aberforth.

This is followed by Grindelwald team posters featuring Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald, Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov as Helmut Weiss. Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp, who was asked to leave the project after his very public court battle with ex-wife and actress Amber Heard.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be directed by David Yates, who also directed the last four films in the Harry Potter series and the first two films in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The screenplay for the film has been written by author JK Rowling and Steve Kloves.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released in theaters on April 15.