Fantastic Four, denied the presence of Jennifer Lawrence

In recent days the indiscretion of Jennifer Lawrence in the cast of the new film of Fantastic Four has garnered great media attention, however now the reporter’s denial has arrived Justin Kroll , signature of the magazine Deadline.

Fantastic Four: the production at work on the screenplay

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence, this is the registry name, is one of the most sparkling and popular stars in the golden world of Hollywood. Over the years the actress, class 1990, has taken part in films that have rewritten the history of cinema quickly becoming one of the most successful faces of the seventh art, among the awards four nominations for Academy Awards and the victory at the eighty-fifth edition in the category Best Actress in a Leading Role thanks to the role of Tiffany Maxwell in the film On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook from David O. Russell.

Now, an indiscretion regarding the upcoming engagements of Jennifer Lawrence (PHOTO) attracted a lot of curiosity, we are talking about his possible presence in the new film of Fantastic Four, however, in the past few hours Justin Kroll denied this news through a message on his profile Twitter.

The reporter updated the audience on the progress of the production of the film: “All I will say is this: Marvel has just begun meetings with writers for Fantastic Four, there is no script yet and it will still be a long time before shooting begins ”.