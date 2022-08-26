‘Fantastic Four’ has a director – The Seventh Art

VaThe Direct report that Matt Shakman has been appointed as director of the next Marvel Studios film, ‘Fantastic Four‘, based on the Marvel comics series created in 1961 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. With a premiere dated for November 8, 2024, the film will arrive during the course of Phase 6 of the UCM.

Shakman is mainly known for his work as a television director, having participated in the successful Disney + series‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ In addition to directing episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Succession’, ‘Mad Men’, ‘Six Feet Under’, ‘The Boys’, ‘House MD’ Y ‘fargo’. Regarding the cinema, the director will be in charge of the future installment of‘Star Trek’.

The announcement comes after Jon Watts withdrew from the project because the director, who has helmed the trilogy of ‘Spider-Man’ starring Tom Holland, who wanted to take a break from superhero movies.

No cast members have been announced at this time, though John Krasinski made his debut as a Reed Richards/Mr. fantastic in‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Whether or not he will appear in this film at the moment is unknown.

Based on the series of Marvel comics created in 1961 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, in 2015 came the latest installment of these superheroes with’fantastic four‘, a film directed by Josh Trank that barely collected 167 million dollars at the worldwide box office for a budget of 120 million. The film was also surrounded by controversy, with Trank himself lamenting the quality of the final cut released by the studio.

For their part, the films directed by Tim Story in 2005 and 2007 were financially successful, although they were highly criticized cinematographically. Starring Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, Michael Chiklis and Chris Evans, the two films grossed $619 million worldwide.