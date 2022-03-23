Fantastic Four: Incredible Fan Arts Imagine Ana Taylor-Joy And More Actresses Like Sue Storm

Little or nothing is known about Fantastic Four of Marvel Studios, and among its biggest unknowns is that of which actors will give life to the boys of the group, as well as who will be the actress to take the role of Sue Storm. So among so many options that could be perfect, a fan has taken the task of imagining Ana Taylor-Joy, among other actresses, as the Invisible Woman. Let’s see which one convinces you the most.

All of the future MCU projects that have been announced so far look pretty promising, but there’s no doubt that one of the most intriguing and exciting so far is Fantastic Four; the film that will finally do justice to this group of superheroes so relevant to the entire Marvel universe.

What we do know is that we do not know anything about this feature film since that promotional poster with the Fantastic Four logo was presented. It is said that in Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness will reveal something related tobut in between seeing what that something is about, here’s a series of amazing fanarts featuring some of the Sue Storm candidates that many would like to see.

The first we see is Ana Taylor-Joy, whom we remember for the excellent Netflix series queen’s gambit. Without a doubt, the actress would look perfect in Sue Storm’s costume, although we could not define if the MCU is very much her style as her artist.

At his side we have the gorgeous British actress Ella Balinska, who, although she is not blonde like the character is in the comics, could be a great candidate to become the Invisible Woman. If not from this one, at least from another universe.

And finally it’s Margot Robbie, whom we can remember from several movies but essentially in the geek world we know her as Harley Quinn herself, who has become one of the best characters in the DCEU. So maybe it would be better if she didn’t become Sue Storm even though she fits perfectly to become the superhero of the Fantastic Four.

Which of these Sue Storm fan arts for the movie Fantastic Four from Marvel Studios is your favorite?

