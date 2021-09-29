News

Fantastic Four: Jennifer Lawrence in the Marvel Studios reboot?

Rumors claim that Jennifer Lawrence would be in the cast of the next film dedicated to the Fantastic Four.

Chris Evans in a scene from the film Fantastic Four

Rumors claim that Jennifer Lawrence would be in the cast of the next film dedicated to Fantastic Four. The source, cited by the site Murphy’s Multiverse, is the Australian tabloid The Daily Telegraph, which claims that the actress is already on her way to Australia – where Marvel is also shooting the fourth Thor film – for the filming of the new feature film dedicated to the famous quartet.

A potentially juicy news, but to be taken with a grain of salt, as he also says Murphy’s MultiverseAt the moment, the project has neither an official release date nor an announced production schedule, and director Jon Watts, confirmed in December, is still working on the new Spider-Man movie, scheduled for the end of the year. . Lawrence herself is busy on other sets, so she would hardly have time for a Marvel project, although the fact remains that it would be a great choice for a character like Sue Storm.

Jennifer Lawrence: 25 years of the Hunger Games star between awards, successes and “slips”

X Men Dark Phoenix 18

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a scene with Jennifer Lawrence

There is also the question, addressed by Jennifer Lawrence in the interview, of her desire to take a break from the big franchises, having had major roles in two successful sagas – X-Men and The Hunger Games – almost continuously between 2011 and 2019 (out of seventeen films released from May 2011 onwards, eight were linked to the two franchises). Surely, unlike his colleague Evan Peters who is currently present in WandaVision in the role of Pietro Maximoff already interpreted in the universe of mutants, he would not return in the role of Mystica, a character with which he officially closed two years ago, but this would not prevent her from star in another Marvel Comics based project with a different part.

Marvel Studios initially had an internal rule that banned the casting of actors who had already appeared in adaptations made by other production companies, but that diktat was already shelved during Phase One, when Ray Stevenson and Chris Evans respectively got the roles of Volstagg and Steve. Rogers.


