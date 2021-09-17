Fantastic Four – Jennifer Lawrence in the reboot?

Last December, during theInvestor Day of the Disney, it has been confirmed that i Fantastic Four will soon return to the cinema with a reboot directed by the director Jon Watts (Spider-man 3) which will reintroduce the First Family of the Marvel Universe in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From the date of the announcement, and also due to the delicate socio-health situation still affected by the Coronavirus epidemic, there have obviously been no updates, however an interesting rumor started circulating from late yesterday evening and is about the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence.

Fantastic Four: Jennifer Lawrence new Susan Storm?

According to the Australian tabloid The Daily Telegraph in fact the first actress involved in reboot of the Fantastic Four Sara Jennifer Lawrence. This is not a foreign face to Marvel Cinematic Universe or rather to the cinematic universe of X-men having interpreted Mystical in the 4 films dedicated to mutants.

Obviously the rumor ignited the enthusiasm of the fans who immediately hypothesized that Lawrence could play Susan Storm or the Invisible Woman. It is likely that Marvel Studios and the actress are having a first contact on the role and on the film also counting that Watts is still working on the highly anticipated Spider-man 3.

More difficult, and unlikely, for Lawrence to reprise the role of Mystic for a cameo along the lines of what happened in WandaVision with Evan Peters and his Pietro Maximoff. Also because it would be really difficult to organically insert the character into the narrative sub-universe of the Fantastic Four.

One thing is certain: the Disney / Marvel production machine has been set in motion and in the coming months we are sure there will be no shortage of announcements and rumors about the film.

Fantastic Four, the pillar of the Marvel Universe

The release of Fantastic Four # 1 in November 1961 it turned out to be a real surprise even for the publishing house, which had however decided to abandon the name of Atlas Comics, seeing in the appearance of these heroes the sign of a new beginning, which they decided to celebrate by choosing a name that promised adventures and fun: Marvel Comics.

It was an essential success, as it convinced Lee to stay in the industry, during a time when Smiling Stan was looking for new career stimuli. Lee saw a future in this incredible debut, especially when absurd quantities of emails began to arrive, which Lee decided to start publishing in a special column starting from the third issue of the series.

The Fantastic Four became a publishing phenomenon, so much so that Marvel decided to publish on the cover of the series the words “The Greatest Comic Magazine in the World”, The largest comic in the world. A high-sounding definition, but which in hindsight was deserved, considered as it was the appearance of the Fantastic Four that gave life to the Marvel Universe.

The Fantastic Four is a cornerstone of comic book history. Born in the early days of Silver Age, the four heroes maintain what was one of the cornerstones of the birth of the future characters of the House of Ideas (the origins’scientific‘), but they introduce a feature never valued before: superpowers bring superproblems.

The storm of cosmic rays that gives them the powers, in fact, it forces them to face problems. Just think of how in the first issues, where the Thing raged against his friends accusing them of not wanting to help him get back to normal. Ben Grimm anticipates, in a certain sense, the theme of the ‘different’ which will then become fundamental in the construction of the myth of X-Men.