Fantastic Four, John Cena opens up to the possibility of playing The Thing

Currently all the attention of Jon Watts is dedicated to the post-production of his highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland, due out next December, but after the cinecomic is out, expect a significant acceleration in the development of the announced reboot of the Fantastic 4.

Precisely because it is still very early, practically nothing is known about the film. Actually, the screenwriters are currently being sought to write the project, and the casting has obviously not even begun, even if the names of John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt as possible interpreters of Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

Now, in a recent Q&A session, a John Cena was asked if he would like to interpret Ben Grimm aka The Thing right in the Marvel Studios reboot of the Fantastic 4, and the actor of The Suicide Squad and Fast & Furious 9 promptly replied: “I would take almost everything seriously. I think staying open to options and different perspectives is a good way to approach life. This would be one of those things that I would seriously consider, because I love to keep myself open to everything “.

Would you like to see John Cena as The Thing? Let us know in the comments.