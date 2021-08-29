Fantastic Four: Kevin Feige talks about casting, between well-known faces and rookies







The awaited reboot of the Fantastic Four by Marvel Studios does not yet have an official release date, but it is likely that the film will represent the grand finale of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios. The film will be directed by Jon Watts (director of the Spider-Man films with Tom Holland), but to date this is the only information we have about it, since the casting is still a total mystery.

It is likely that nothing will be known about who will play the first big Marvel family at least until the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but during a recent interview with ComicBook it was just that Kevin Feige to share some sort of update on the matter. Carefully choosing the words to use, the president of Marvel Studios hinted at a mix of familiar faces and young rookies.

“I think the MCU has always been a beautiful combination of established actors and new faces,” Feige said. “I think of Simu Liu in Shang-Chi, but also of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland… all actors who were not known to everyone before making their debut in our cinematic universe. Or it can happen that you have actors who are already known, such as Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange or Christian Bale, who will be Gorr in the third film dedicated to Thor. “

“So it’s a nice combination of both factors”, added the Marvel boss. “Even if, in the end, the goal is always to find the best actor for that type of character, regardless of whether he is already known to the whole world or not.”

The info on the Marvel reboot of the Fantastic Four

The film of Fantastic Four set in the MCU was officially announced during Disney’s Investor Day 2020. At the moment the details on the film are scarce: we only know that the film will be directed by Jon Watts, director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and of Spider-Man: No Way Home, currently in post-production.