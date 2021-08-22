As we all know, the cinematic reboot of Fantastic Four was confirmed last December, during theInvestor Day of Disney. The director will direct the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film Jon Watts, which he directed Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and the highly anticipated next one Spider-Man: No Way Home. But who will play the iconic characters in the MCU has not yet been revealed and there has been a lot of speculation about it in recent months.

Many fans have suggested that the real-life couple of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt could have played Reed Richards and Susan Storm, but both denied their involvement, with Blunt in particular expressing frustration at the question asked. in interviews. To clarify many doubts Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, in an interview with Comicbook.com.

Fantastic Four: Kevin Feige talks about the interpreters of the reboot

Kevin Feige, during the interview, teased what fans should expect from the reebot dei Fantastic Four. He obviously didn’t give precise indications on who will be cast, but he said that, as with past Marvel Studios films, yes he is working on finding a mix of established actors and new faces.

What worries Feige is finding the right actor for the part:

I think the MCU is a nice combination of both [attori affermati e volti nuovi]. You have Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and then Tom Holland, an actor who has never been seen before by so many people. You have a Benedict [Cumberbatch] who enters Doctor Strange or Christian Bale in the new Thor movie. It’s always a nice combination of both and it’s always about finding the best actor for the part, whether he’s known to the world or not.

Of course, much of the success of Marvel Studios is due precisely to being able to find the right actors to play these iconic heroes. That said, it will take some time for Marvel to reveal the official cast, as he’s just started meeting writers for the film, and the same goes for a possible release date.

It is likely that the film will not hit theaters until 2023. Expectations are certainly high and there are many who want to finally review the heroes who laid the foundations of the modern Marvel universe in comics. If they get that treatment on the big screen they have always deserved, we just have to wait to find out.

