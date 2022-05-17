‘Fantastic Four’: Marvel has its ideal Reed Richards. And the rest of the cast?

Warning, spoilers! In this text we will talk about one of the key cameos and appearances of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you haven’t seen the movie then stop reading.

The Fantastic Four is without a doubt the team most mistreated by the House of Ideas in the cinematographic field.. The team led by Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, has not had much luck in its time in the audiovisual field with a set of four films that have not gone well with the critics. And it is not that the public has welcomed them with open arms, everything is said. A film released in 1994 at the hands of Oley Sasson. Another two in 2005 and 2007 signed by Tim Story and one in 2015 (as the last recent attempt) with Josh Trank at the controls

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesshowever, has opened the door to meet a new team of The Fantastic Four as the new official block of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One that adheres to the current narrative and is part of the canon, thus running as the definitive cast of the House of Ideas and leaving the others already presented as parts of parallel universes. Of course, the presentation of the Fantastic Four came thanks to the Illuminati and the reveal of John Krasinski as Reed Richards, one of the most important members of the team.

Krasinski’s choice as Mr. Fantastic was no accident, because fans clamored for him to be the lead actor in Jack Ryan (to end with its season 4 on Amazon Prime Video) the one that was embodied in this mythical character from the comics. Y the House of Ideas responded to that call by giving the public what they wantedshowing a Richards from Earth-838 and opening the door to the presentation of the components of the new film of the fantastic 4what has recently run out of Jon Watts in directing.

Who would complete the cast of ‘Fantastic Four’?

Seeing Krasinski in that place has made me think about what other artists could complete the cast, and the answers seem to be clear: Sue Storm will be played by Emily BluntKrasinski’s wife who is currently working with him on the A Quiet Place movies. The Thing, meanwhile, has only one chance: to be resurrected on screen at the hands of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.. The rocky actor is perfect for bringing this monstrous character to life, though with tons of CGI and makeup involved, you might not need that many real muscles…







As to Human Torch, the choice could revolve around Zac Efron, who is surprising for his current roles away from his jobs at Disney. The actor’s physique fits perfectly with the character and also has a very special chemistry with The Rock (as demonstrated in the feature film of Baywatch), and that is vital between the characters of The Thing and Antorcha.

Evidently, cast is not confirmed and this is just wishes and rumors wandering the Internet. It is not that Krasinski lasts too long in Doc Strange 2 (in that brutal scene), so it would be necessary to see how all this fits into the story and the path that is shown on the character. However, it is evident that it will be a great deal for the fantastic 4even if it was the team from Earth-838.

Source.