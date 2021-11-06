Fantastic Four, Midnight Mass’s Rahul Kohli shows off his Halloween costume

Looking forward to find out who will be in the cast of Fantastic Four, for Halloween (albeit belatedly) the Midnight Mass actor Rahul Kohli gives us a glimpse of what he could be like as … John Krasinski who plays Reed Richards.

We already knew that Rahul Kohli was a big Marvel fan (you never kept it hidden, and indeed, his recent statements in which he expressed his desire to enter the MCU have only reiterated it), but that he was so “on the piece. “to the point of basing his Halloween costume on one of the most popular fancasts on the web …

“Oh, great. My Halloween costume arrived five days late. I should have dressed up as John Krasinski who plays Reed Richards …“he wrote in his most recent Instagram post, showing what should have been, in his opinion, the outfit chosen for Halloween.

Kohli’s line is based on the fact that Krasinski is one of the most popular actors for the role of Mr. Fantastic / Reed Richards in the collective imagination (along with his wife Emily Blunt for The Invisible Woman / Sue Storm) and the most frequent fancast that is found online for the part in the MCU; but also, as Comicbook recalls, on the fact that several times it has been observed how Krasinski and Kohli resemble each other, except for the complexion (and he also joked about it).

“Only a fool would not want it“the actor stated in relation to a possible role in the MCU in an interview with Men’s Health”I’m so immersed in everything related to sci-fi culture and comics. Yes, I definitely wish that would happen. But it should be the right part. They are such beloved characters, and I wouldn’t take much to say I did. I would accept if I really felt I could do justice to the character, to be able to add something to him, but always respecting what is in the comics“.

And you, in what role would you see Kohli well?