Fantastic Four: what we know about the new Marvel Fantastic Four movie nnda nnlt | FAME

The San Diego Comic-Con brought many surprises such as the launch of the trailers of its next releases and the projects that will make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). One of the announcements that has excited fans was the making of the “Fantastic Four” movie, which will bring the superhero team back to the screen.

“Fantastic Four” could be one of the most anticipated movies of the next phases of the MCUbecause it will be the beginning of the end of the “Saga of the Multiverse”. Since the appearance of one of the variants of Reed Richards, played by John Krasinski, in “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness”, fans have been eagerly awaiting the integration of these characters.

Other members of the Marvel comics also officially return home, because in Benedict Cumberbatch’s tape, the iconic Professor X also appeared, played by the incomparable Patrick Stewart. This, along with the mention that Ms. Marvel is a mutantCould it mean the return of the X-Men?.

In “Doctor Strange: the multiverse of madness”, some members of the Illuminati appear as Captain Carter, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel and Mr. Fantastic (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHAT IS “FANTASTIC FOUR” ABOUT?

Previously, the film rights to “Fantastic Four” were held by the production company 20th Century FoxTherefore, prior to the premiere of “Iron Man”, films had already been made showing the stories of Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing.

Therefore, the developers at Marvel are looking for a different angle to the recurring origin story That has already been told multiple times.

“Many people know the basics How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before? We have set a very high bar to bring that to the screen“, said Kevin Feigthe president of Marvel Studios to “The Hollywood Reporter”.

In November, it will be announced who will be in charge of the creative team of the “Fantastic Four”but no further details have been released. Meanwhile, they have been releasing clues for fans to analyze, such as the image that was shown at Comic-Con, where it was observed a compass with the group’s logo in the middle. The North symbol represents the writer and the South the artist, so the dial seems not to have decided on either one so far.

The promotional image that Marvel shared to give clues about “Fantastic Four” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHO ACT IN “FANTASTIC FOUR”?

Of course, after his appearance in “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness”, many people want John Krasinski to return as Reed Richard to the “Fantastic Four” and that his wife, Emily Blunt, plays Sue Storm.

However, despite rumors that the director and cast were to be announced, nothing is written yet.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the driver began to question the actor about this new film and the possibility of real life partner to his love interest in fiction. Despite the amusing insistence, Krasinski did not reveal any details.

Initially, the interpreter of “The Office” was a fan recommendation due to his strong resemblance to the character in the comics. For this reason, his cameo in the film directed by Sam Raimi, proof that Marvel Studios listens to the opinion of the public.

However, since variants in different universes could look differentit is possible that they can include another actor, after having given that pleasure to the audience.

WHEN DOES “FANTASTIC FOUR” PREMIERE?

Although Marvel has announced that it has several projects for film and television in the pipeline, the film that stars Reed Richard will be available sooner than expectedconsidering that recordings have not yet started.

“Fantastic Four” will be released on November 8, 2024 and fans can’t wait any longer.