Fantastic Four’s Jessica Alba thinks Marvel isn’t very diverse

In 2004, Jessica Alba put herself in the shoes of Susan Stormalso known as The Invisible Woman, in the movie fantastic four directed by Tim Story, as well as its 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer.

Almost twenty years have passed since its premiere, and today superhero movies and series have evolved a lot, as evidenced by the rich Marvel Cinematic Universe… or maybe not.

Jessica Alba thinks Marvel movies are too Caucasian

Jessica Alba recently had an interview with Glamor magazine in which she shared her opinion on the current situation of Marvel regarding the representation of diversity in its series and films.

“Even if you look at the Marvel movies – which are the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because they’re pretty familiar – they’re still pretty caucasian“, assured the protagonist of fantastic four.

“I would say I was one of the few at that time… And that was before Marvel was sold to Disney… but it’s still pretty much… more of the same“. Nonetheless, Jessica Alba concedes that Hollywood is taking baby stepseven if only as a “entrepreneurship”.

“However they get it, it doesn’t really matter. I think that for the young people who come, who are going to be our future leaders, it is important that they are seen on the screen, or in the stories, in the dreams that we create as artists; reflects the world they are in”.

One of the solutions proposed by Jessica Alba to the problem is to allow the access to management positions to more diverse people: “if you have people in charge who don’t really reflect your target audience, they only know what they know. They only know what they like. And so they will revolve around more of the same”.