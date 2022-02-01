Fantasy football, 5 free defenders to be taken at the repair auction

The transfer market is over and now it is serious. Repair auctions are probably already starting in these hours, but for the whole week, the hottest for this context, we will accompany you with all our insights: 5 released by role to buy, bets arriving from the outside, intriguing profiles at Mantra but also players to discard, always role by role. In this case, let’s deepen the discussion for the 5 free defenders to be taken at the repair auction.
Fantasy football: 5 free defenders to buy
Naturally, by released we mean those who at the beginning of the year were not considered, for various reasons, in different leagues and now, after having changed teams or surprisingly jumped the hierarchies. Remained in Serie A and present in the released list, they could give you various satisfactions: let’s focus on the 5 defenders to take.
- Riccardo Calafiori (Genoa) – At Roma he found little space, he arrives at Genoa to be the owner on the left wing. The place will be played with Hefti, with Cambiaso who will act on the band left free, being able to act on both. Calafiori’s qualities are indisputable, with Blessin’s way of playing he can do well. At full range, in a Fanta key, it intrigues.
- Raoul Bellanova (Cagliari) – It seemed he could start behind in the hierarchies compared to Zappa, but over the weeks he convinced Mazzarri and became a permanent holder in the right lane. In total 16 appearances, 12 as a starter with a fantamedia of 5.72: he can improve and we are convinced that he will do it, you can bet.
- Giuseppe Pezzella (Atalanta) – With the farewell of Gosens he becomes the first substitute for Maehle on the left wing while Zappacosta and Hateboer will play on the right. Among the four he is probably the only one left free, the one who was initially furthest behind in the hierarchies. He is starting to play continuously, it could be an interesting bet.
- Luca Pellegrini (Juventus) – First fixed reserve, then surprisingly owner and now again overtaken in the hierarchies. It is a season in which the use of him is not continuous but where he is gaining space, thanks also to a not perfect Alex Sandro. He will continue to have opportunities, even as a starter: to be taken even for those who do not have the Brazilian.
- Arkadiusz Reca (Spice) – With Bastoni it seemed he could be a permanent bench, but with the latter’s move to midfield, the Pole has become important in the left lane. He has been the protagonist of several excellent performances so far and could continue to amaze until the end of the season. It deserves a bet.