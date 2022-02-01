Fantasy football, 5 released midfielders to be taken at the repair auction

The transfer market is over and now it is serious. Repair auctions are probably already starting in these hours, but for the whole week, the hottest for this context, we will accompany you with all our insights: 5 released by role to buy, bets arriving from the outside, intriguing profiles at Mantra but also players to be discarded, always role by role. In this case, let’s deepen the discussion for the 5 released midfielders to be picked up at the repair auction.
Fantasy football: 5 free midfielders to buy
Naturally, by released we mean those who at the beginning of the year were not considered, for various reasons, in different leagues and now, after having changed teams or surprisingly jumped the hierarchies. Remained in Serie A and present in the released list, they could give you various satisfactions: cLet’s focus on the 5 midfielders to take.
- Grigoris Kastanos (Salerno) – He was anything but at the top of the hierarchies of Beavers first and then Colantuono, but over time it has proved important. The only pure half-winger, offensive and also with a good feeling with the goal. After 1 goal and 1 assist in 11 games and an FMV of 6.05, he deserves to be taken into consideration.
- Daniele Baselli (Cagliari) – He hasn’t found space at Torino, but he arrives at Cagliari to hope for a leading role alongside Marin and Nandez. He will play with Grassi and Deiola, ready for the leap in quality. It is a very interesting bet: there are some doubts related to the physical condition, but it could be worth gambling on him.
- Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli) – His talent was known, but few expected him to be consecrated immediately in Serie A. For this reason he remained free in multiple leagues, ready to be one of the prized prices of this repair auction. With 4 goals and 1 assist in 19 games he prepares to be one of the highest paid in midfield.
- Youssef Maleh (Fiorentina) – Although he had already shown his qualities in the summer retreat, he was starting back in the hierarchies. However, we are talking about a midfielder with 12 appearances, 5 as a starter, with even 2 goals and an FMV of 6.58. Numbers that cannot be ignored: the competition from Duncan and Castrovilli is not the best, but it will continue to have its chances.