fantasy football enjoys it

Fantasy Football: Pasalic is monstrous

At the moment Mario Pasalic is clearly the best midfielder in fantasy football. In terms of bonuses and fantasy the Croatian is establishing himself on truly monstrous levels.

Despite the fact that in Serie A there are people like Pellegrini (FM 7.75), Fabian Ruiz (7.56), Candreva (8) and Barak (7.47), who have been dominating the scene so far with votes and good grades, with yesterday’s hat-trick. Mario Pasalic has officially become the best midfielder the fantasy coaches could wish for.

The former Milan has become a fundamental pivot of Gasperini’s chessboard, effectively breaking down the first taboo concerning his uncertain ownership. Out of 15 games available Pasalic played in all 15, even playing 11 from the first minute. In three of these he also played for 90 minutes, a rarity for the offensive men of Gasperini’s teams. In the role of attacking midfielder behind the striker he found the perfect balance, such as to allow him to score even 7 goals in these first 15 days. For him also a brace and a hat-trick, the first of a midfielder this season.

In all for Pasalic there are 7 goals and 5 assists, for a total of 25.5 bonus points (including the only admonition collected so far). Extraordinary numbers that increase even more in value if added to the average rating of 6.46 but above all to the fantasy of 8.29. Out of 15 votes taken, only on 4 occasions did the Croatian go below the pass (three 5.5 and one 5).