Fantasy football goalkeepers, the best and worst of the 12th day of Serie A
The 12th day of the Serie A championship It will open on Friday 5 November at 8.45 pm with Empoli-Genoa and includes several interesting matches such as Juventus-Fiorentina and Milan-Inter. As usual, many games can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will meet expectations. So here it is the best and worst goalkeepers to be deployed at Fantasy Football on the 12th day.
High deployability
ROME – In Venice it is categorical to win and to give defensive answers.
LAZIO – At home with Salernitana, clean sheet goal.
NAPLES – There is no Koulibaly, but with 3 goals scored in 11 games it is a must to be here.
Medium to high deployability
EMPOLI – At home with Genoa you can’t go wrong, moreover without Destro against.
TURIN – Great time for Vanya, can be confirmed with the Spezia.
JUVENTUS – Two KOs in a row, we need a breakthrough.
ATALANTA – Cagliari is in crisis, good bet.
SAMPDORIA – Bologna is coming, but the recent trend calls for a change of pace.
UDINESE – At the Dacia Arena it is often a very good idea, even with Sassuolo.
SASSUOLO – Udinese scores little, think about it.
Medium-low deployability
GENOA – Venice aside, there is too much dancing behind and Empoli plays good football.
SPICE – Toro scores fairly regularly, as well as suffering little.
FIORENTINA – Juventus injured, risk a little excessive.
BOLOGNA – Sampdoria in front works well, especially at home.
VERONA – Verona on fire against the big names, but Napoli is scary.
MILAN – The derby is always the derby.
INTER – As for Milan, which are leaders and have an excellent attack.
Low deployability
CAGLIARI – The Atalanta in front is a bloodthirsty machine.
VENICE – Against Roma is to be rejected.
SALERNITANA – Property and companions? Let’s rule it out.