Fantasy football goalkeepers, the best and worst of the 21st day of Serie A

The 21st day of the Serie A championship it will be played in one go on Sunday 9th and foresees several interesting matches such as Inter-Lazio and Roma-Juventus. As usual, many games can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will meet expectations. So here it is the best and worst goalkeepers to be deployed at Fantasy Football on the 21st day *.

(* it goes without saying that, in the case of matches postponed / not played, the political 6 also applies to goalkeepers who therefore should not be considered in this section).

High deployability

NAPLES – At home with a Sampdoria in crisis and without many men, clean sheet goal.

GENOA – Defense is getting better and better, +1 in the derby?

VERONA – Salernitana is coming, you can keep the clean sheet.

Medium to high deployability

MILAN – Venice with the big names has often done well, even if it remains an excellent option.

EMPOLI – Three goals scored and a penalty saved, Vicario has a good grade with less malus against Sassuolo.

SASSUOLO – Dionisi knows how to play these games, even if reworked.

TURIN – In defense you can see the whole hand of Juric, it will not be easy for Fiorentina.

FIORENTINA – Toro is certainly not a scoring machine, behind Italian he can be said to be satisfied.

JUVENTUS – Gare alla Allegri, even if Rome remains a pitfall not just.

INTER – In front of Lazio they have no problems, but Inter in defense is a wall.

Medium-low deployability

SPICE – With Destro the music changes, even if it is not the only danger.

ROME – Defensive defections have an impact, then against Juve they always weigh twice as much.

Low deployability

VENICE – Milan in front always travels wonderfully.

SAMPDORIA – Without the central owners and without Candreva, there is a big risk in Naples.

LAZIO – Bad defensive numbers, Acerbi is missing, away match with Inter: bingo!

SALERNITANA – Right now it is not to be taken into consideration.

