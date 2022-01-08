Fantasy football goalkeepers, the best and worst of the 21st day of Serie A

High deployability

NAPLES – At home with a Sampdoria in crisis and without many men, clean sheet goal.

GENOA – Defense is getting better and better, +1 in the derby?

VERONA – Salernitana is coming, you can keep the clean sheet.

Medium to high deployability

MILAN – Venice with the big names has often done well, even if it remains an excellent option.

EMPOLI – Three goals scored and a penalty saved, Vicario has a good grade with less malus against Sassuolo.

SASSUOLO – Dionisi knows how to play these games, even if reworked.

TURIN – In defense you can see the whole hand of Juric, it will not be easy for Fiorentina.

FIORENTINA – Toro is certainly not a scoring machine, behind Italian he can be said to be satisfied.

JUVENTUS – Gare alla Allegri, even if Rome remains a pitfall not just.

INTER – In front of Lazio they have no problems, but Inter in defense is a wall.