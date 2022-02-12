Fantasy football goalkeepers, the best and worst of the 25th matchday of Serie A

The 25th day of the Serie A championship will open on Saturday 12 February with Lazio-Bologna and includes several interesting matches such as Napoli-Inter and Atalanta-Juventus. As usual, many matches can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will respect expectations. Here’s how to handle goalkeepers this shift.
High deployability
TURIN – Venice is coming, Bremer is back: very positive feelings.
MILAN – Enthusiasm is sky high, Sampdoria cannot create big problems.
GENOA – Defense ok, you can’t fail with Salernitana.
Medium to high deployability
LAZIO – Coppa Italia aside, Sarri has fixed something behind: Bologna is warned.
NAPLES – It’s the race of the year, ranking in hand: Spalletti knows it.
INTER – After the derby, it is difficult to think of another defensive blackout.
EMPOLI – At home with Cagliari, a good option.
VERONA – Udinese don’t score a lot, Tudor’s team often do well at home.
ROME – The absences of Scamacca and Raspadori weigh heavily.
JUVENTUS – A prosperous period for Allegri, we do not expect a collapse in Bergamo. On the contrary.
FIORENTINA – Italian returns to La Spezia, emotion but also the desire to achieve results.
Medium-low deployability
BOLOGNA – Skorupski deserves a higher level, but in Rome it is very tough.
VENICE – The Bull has several mouths of fire that can sting.
CAGLIARI – Pinamonti and his teammates know how to hurt.
SALERNITANA – Perhaps the very last beach, in Genoa reaction? The malus flock, however.
UDINESE – Verona is fearful, especially at Bentegodi.
SASSUOLO – If Roma values their eleven, it can create many problems.
ATALANTA – Perhaps the most difficult moment of the season, against one of the worst opponents.
SPICE – Fiorentina have many men who can hit.
Low deployability
SAMPDORIA – At the moment Milan are a bugbear for anyone.