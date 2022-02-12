Fantasy football goalkeepers, the best and worst of the 25th matchday of Serie A

High deployability

TURIN – Venice is coming, Bremer is back: very positive feelings.

MILAN – Enthusiasm is sky high, Sampdoria cannot create big problems.

GENOA – Defense ok, you can’t fail with Salernitana.

Medium to high deployability

LAZIO – Coppa Italia aside, Sarri has fixed something behind: Bologna is warned.

NAPLES – It’s the race of the year, ranking in hand: Spalletti knows it.

INTER – After the derby, it is difficult to think of another defensive blackout.

EMPOLI – At home with Cagliari, a good option.

VERONA – Udinese don’t score a lot, Tudor’s team often do well at home.

ROME – The absences of Scamacca and Raspadori weigh heavily.

JUVENTUS – A prosperous period for Allegri, we do not expect a collapse in Bergamo. On the contrary.

FIORENTINA – Italian returns to La Spezia, emotion but also the desire to achieve results.