Fantasy football goalkeepers, the best and worst of the 25th matchday of Serie A

by

The 25th day of the Serie A championship will open on Saturday 12 February with Lazio-Bologna and includes several interesting matches such as Napoli-Inter and Atalanta-Juventus. As usual, many matches can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will respect expectations. Here’s how to handle goalkeepers this shift.

High deployability

TURIN – Venice is coming, Bremer is back: very positive feelings.

MILAN – Enthusiasm is sky high, Sampdoria cannot create big problems.

GENOA – Defense ok, you can’t fail with Salernitana.

Medium to high deployability

LAZIO – Coppa Italia aside, Sarri has fixed something behind: Bologna is warned.

NAPLES – It’s the race of the year, ranking in hand: Spalletti knows it.

INTER – After the derby, it is difficult to think of another defensive blackout.

EMPOLI – At home with Cagliari, a good option.

VERONA – Udinese don’t score a lot, Tudor’s team often do well at home.

ROME – The absences of Scamacca and Raspadori weigh heavily.

JUVENTUS – A prosperous period for Allegri, we do not expect a collapse in Bergamo. On the contrary.

FIORENTINA – Italian returns to La Spezia, emotion but also the desire to achieve results.

Medium-low deployability

BOLOGNA – Skorupski deserves a higher level, but in Rome it is very tough.

VENICE – The Bull has several mouths of fire that can sting.

CAGLIARI – Pinamonti and his teammates know how to hurt.

SALERNITANA – Perhaps the very last beach, in Genoa reaction? The malus flock, however.

UDINESE – Verona is fearful, especially at Bentegodi.

SASSUOLO – If Roma values ​​their eleven, it can create many problems.

ATALANTA – Perhaps the most difficult moment of the season, against one of the worst opponents.

SPICE – Fiorentina have many men who can hit.

Low deployability

SAMPDORIA – At the moment Milan are a bugbear for anyone.

Source link

Leave a Comment