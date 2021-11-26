Fantasy football Mantra, 5 players to avoid for the 14th matchday of Serie A

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 players to avoid for the 14th matchday

Space therefore to the 5 players to avoid at Mantra Fantasy Football for this 14th matchday of Serie A. Also keep an eye on the big names present, some of these may fail their appointment next weekend. Here is the list issued by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

Berat Djimsiti (Dc) – He should play a regular player, but perhaps it would be better not to field him against Juventus. In this round it is better to bet perhaps on someone of a lower level but with a more affordable game.

Elseid Hysaj (Dd / Ds / E) – Although it is a multirole, a very important feature of the Mantra, we advise you not to deploy it. Against Di Lorenzo and Lozano he could go into distinct difficulty.

Weston McKennie (C) – It’s in good time, but against Atalanta there will be more to run after the ball than to get in to bring bonuses. Also, watch out for turnover.

Dennis Praet (C / T) – It is a staple of Juric’s Turin, but against a Roma in recovery it could go into difficulty. Perhaps better to bet on something else today.