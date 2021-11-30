Fantasy football Mantra, 5 players to avoid for the 15th matchday of Serie A

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 players to avoid for the 15th day

Space therefore to the 5 players to avoid at Mantra Fantasy Football for this 15th matchday of Serie A. Also keep an eye on the big names present, some of these may fail their appointment next weekend. Here is the list issued by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

Nahuel Molina (Dd / E) – It is not a great period of form for him and against Lazio the moment could not continue. Against Zaccagni, and at times even against Anderson, he will be in trouble when there is a need to defend.

Maxime Lopez (W / T) – Asphyxiated by the plays of Zielinski and Fabian, he could literally suffocate in the non-possession phase. In this case the former Marseille is not to be deployed, save him for the next one.

Victor Kovalenko (T) – Against Inter he will hardly be able to find the spaces that usually allow him to be lethal. Being even only T, perhaps better not to deploy him this time.

Nahitan Nandez (E / M) – Although he plays a precious role like that of M, we advise you to avoid betting on him in the match against Verona. High rhythms, easy cards.