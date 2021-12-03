Fantasy football Mantra, 5 players to avoid for the 16th matchday of Serie A

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 players to avoid for Matchday 16

Space therefore to the 5 players to avoid at Mantra Fantasy Football for this 16th matchday of Serie A. Also keep an eye on the big names present, some of these may fail their appointment next weekend. Here is the list issued by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

Juan Jesus (Ds / Dc) – After the marking error on Ferrari, it could go even worse against an Atalanta in great form. Zapata and his companions will put him in difficulty, better not to deploy him.

De Vrij (Dc) – He comes back after several weeks off and he is not even sure if he is a starter. Against a Roma in search of redemption, it could also be avoided to deploy him today and wait for the next.

Freuler (C) – The Naples match will be balanced, especially in midfield. There will be more to run in the defensive phase than for possible insertions. The malus risk is higher than the bonus possibility.

Soriano (T) – After 15 days he has not yet stamped the card. Al Mantra plays only the role of T and there are important alternatives. The fear of putting him on the bench right at the first +3 and high, but in some cases you have to risk.