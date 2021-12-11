Sports

Fantasy football Mantra, 5 players to avoid for the 17th matchday of Serie A

After the recommended here are also the not recommended, in particular 5 players to avoid at Mantra Fantasy Football for the 17th matchday of Serie A. If you have them in pink, be careful, they may disappoint you.

Mantra Fantasy Football: 5 players to avoid for Matchday 17

Space therefore to the 5 players to avoid at Mantra Fantasy Football for this 17th matchday of Serie A. Also keep an eye on the big names present, some of these may fail their appointment next weekend. Here is the list issued by the editors of Fantacalcio.it.

  • Elseid Hysaj (Dd / Ds / E) – Although he can fill more roles, on this day it would be preferable to leave out. Marking Berardi never promises anything good, which is why it is better not to field him on this day.
  • Destiny Udogie (Ds / E / M) – Also in this case we have a very interesting profile at Mantra, but against Milan we expect a very complicated game, more dedicated to the defensive phase and with the possibility of some penalties.
  • Darko Lazovic (E / W) – It is a great solution in the role of E often and willingly, but lately the bonuses are lacking. Against Atalanta the situation will be very complicated for him, therefore we advise you to focus on Other.
  • Nedim Bajrami (T) – Despite being in good shape, we expect a complicated match for him against Napoli. Furthermore, it is not even certain of ownership, as usual, which is why it would be better to leave it out.
  • Hamed Junior Traoré (T) – Only T, probably from the bench and in a not easy match like the one with Lazio. It would be better to think of favoring someone else in his place in this 17th matchday of Serie A.

