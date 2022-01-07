fantasy football puts mental health at risk – SOS Fanta

A new academic study has claimed that the game of the fantasy football it can lead to mental health risks, with more significant worsening based on time spent playing. The English newspaper reports it The Guardian, explaining that in what can be defined as unique, a research conducted by Nottingham Trent University and published in the journal Human Behavior and Emerging Technologies, examined the mental health and well-being of fantasy football players, a very popular activity in England, but equally popular in our country.

A survey was conducted on 1,995 people who recorded their involvement with the game – time spent playing, researching and thinking about fantasy football – and the effect it had on their mood, social adaptation and habits. While about a quarter of respondents (24.6%) said that the game caused them a slight drop in mood, that number nearly doubled among users who felt much more touched by the results.

A slightly or much worse mood due to fantasy football was reported by 44% of those who have spent over 45 minutes playing, over 60 minutes researching, and over 120 minutes thinking about the popular game every day. Of the interviewees 20.8% he spent more than 45 minutes a day playing; the 34% of users more involved said the game caused them at least some mild anxiety (compared to 20% of all players) e 37% said which had a major impact on their lives, causing what the researchers called “functional deficit”.