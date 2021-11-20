Fantasy Football Tips Matchday 13, all about midfielders – VIDEO

The tips for the Fantasy Football of Calciotoday are back. Appointment dedicated to midfielders in view of the 13th matchday of Serie A

Serie A is back on the pitch at the weekend and the appointments with tips for the Fantasy Soccer of CalcioToday are back.

In this space we focus on the midfielders in view of the thirteenth day. THEThe big match is played at the Meazza and confronts Simone Inzaghi’s Inter against Spalletti’s Napoli leaders.

The Azzurri have not beaten Inter since the 4-1 at San Paolo in 2019 and have not scored in the last four away games for the Nerazzurri. At the Meazza, against Inter, Napoli’s last goal remains the one scored by Callejón in April 2017.

But the story could change. We advise you, among the midfielders to bet on, Fabian Ruiz which should team up with Anguisse in a 4-2-3-1 destined to evolve into 4-3-3.

The Spanish midfielder has scored three league goals so far. Freer to range and enter with and without the ball, he averages 1.21 shots per game, completes 5 dribbles and offers 1.72 passes leading to the shot every 90 minutes. These numbers lead to recommend it to Fantasy Football.

Not only. Inter are his favorite victim since wearing the Napoli shirt. Three goals scored considering all competitions, including a goal at San Siro in a semi-final of the Italian Cup and his only double in Serie A (May 2019).

Fantasy football, advice kit 13th day

Read also – Fantasy football tips, exchanges: the list of players to be taken and sold

Fantasy football tips, midfielders to avoid

The midfield is a department as complex as it is crucial to define in the formations, not only on the Serie A fields. In our advice for the formation to be deployed at Fantasy Football for the thirteenth day, Bryan Cristante appears one of the names to be shelved for a week.

He is a regular player, but he is not a bonus player. Then Mourinho could field him as a defender in the home of Genoa, given the absences. In that case he would play between Mancini and Ibanez with the risk of lower votes if the team were to show the imbalances seen against Venice.

The former Atalanta played almost half of his 48 matches in the Giallorossi in that role, and Mourinho proved it central too against Bodo / Glimt at the Olimpico, in the 2-2 of the Europa League. The precedents also suggest prudence in Fantasy Football.

For more tips on midfielders, click on the below video of our Claudio Mancini on the Tik Tok profile of CalcioToday, which you can follow for stories and updates on Fantasy Football and the whole world of football.