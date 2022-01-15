Fantasy football tips, who to line up on matchday 22: formations and unavailable

SAMPDORIA-TURIN (Saturday 15 January, 3 pm)

Compared to the team that lost in Naples, D’Aversa can raise Bereszynski And Candreva, respectively low and high winger of the right wing in 4-4-2. Dragusin could then scale centrally in defense next to Ferrari with Augello bottom left e Thorsby before him. In the midfield circle Ekdal and one between Askildsen And Rincon. In attack Gabbiadini and the usual ballot between Caputo (favorite) e Quagliarella. In goal chance from 1 ‘for Falcon. Disqualified Chabot, unavailable Audero, Yoshida, Damsgaard And Verre.

Juric should find again Milinkovic-Savic between the posts, otherwise there is Twin. The defensive trio will consist of Djidji, Bremer and Rodriguez; on the outside lanes on pole Singo And Vojvoda, while in the median there are only two links for Pobega, Lukic And Mandrake. Self Praet recovers snatches the place in the median a Pjaca which in case of forfeit will support Brekalo to support Sanabria.

SALERNITANA-LAZIO (Saturday 15 January, 6 pm)

Colantuono addressed to a 3-4-1-2 as follows: Delli Carri, Gagliolo, Veseli; Kechrida, Capezzi, Di Tacchio, Ranieri, Gondo, Djuric. To be evaluated Obi, Ribery And Simy; disqualified Gyomber; last unavailable Mamadou Coulibaly.

Sarri must replace the injured Unripe. He had been chosen Radu but he missed the last few training sessions, so he could adapt Hysaj next to Luiz Felipe with Lazzari and Marusic full backs. In midfield more Luis Alberto from Basic (not at its best) and in the runoff attack between Felipe Anderson And Zaccagni.

JUVENTUS-UDINESE (Saturday 15 January, 8.45 pm)

Allegri must give up the unavailable players Bonucci, Ramsey And church. The 4-3-3 fluid could therefore be formed from Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Pellegrini; McKennie, Arthur, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Morata, Dybala. They paw Kulusevski And De Sciglio. The latter deployed right-back would allow Cuadrado to advance.

Cioffi in addition to the many positives at Covid must also do without the disqualified Becao. In the defensive trio with Perez And Nuytinck space therefore for the new purchase Benkovic (or Zeegelaar). Outside lanes occupied by Soppy And Molina, but watch out for Udogie which could also support Walace in the middle of the field, thanks to the not perfect conditions of Makengo. Forward Beto supported by Deulofeu And Pusset. In door doubt Silvestri-Padelli.

SASSUOLO-VERONA (Sunday 16 January, 12.30 pm)

Here is the probable 4-3-3 of Dionisi who loses Berardi for disqualification: Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Defrel, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos; Scamacca. They paw Ayhan And Harroui.

Tudor could re-propose the same initial formation deployed against Salernitana, with the sole exception of Barak instead of lasagna. The recovery of some unavailable for Covid, however, could change plans.

VENICE-EMPOLI (Sunday 16 January, 3 pm)

Even Zanetti could confirm the owners already fielded against Milan without however the disqualified Svoboda who leaves the post of central defensive a Caldara. The only doubt in attack concerns the ballot between Okereke And Johnsen.

Andreazzoli deals with the disqualification of Screws and the suboptimal conditions of Branding, Parisi and Di Francesco. The hypothesis of a defensive four-way line made up of Stojanovic, Tonelli, Ismajli And Luperto left back. In midfield Henderson, Curls And Zurkowski in pole on the others, as well as Bajrami is the favorite to support the attacking couple Cutrone–Pinamonti.

ROME-CAGLIARI (Sunday 16 January, 6 pm)

Mourinho towards 4-2-3-1 for Sunday’s home match. Without, between disqualifications and unavailability, of Cristante, Ibanez, Smalling And Karsdorp (in addition to the usual absences) the Special One should field this formation: Maitland-Niles, Mancini, Kumbulla, Vina; Oliveira, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Abraham. To evaluate the conditions of El Shaarawy.

Mazzarri towards a 3-5-2 made up of Altare, Lovato, Carboni; Bellanova, Nandez, Marin, Grassi, Lykogiannis (or Dalbert); Joao Pedro, Pavoletti. The latter should have recovered, otherwise there is Pereiro.

ATALANTA INTER (Sunday 16 January, 8.45 pm)

Gasperini recovers Djimsiti in defense: the Albanian international will complete the defensive trio with Palomino And Demiral; De Roon And Freuler in the median, Hateboer And Maehle external; behind Muriel on pole Pasalic And Malinovskyi. They paw Koopmeiners, Ilicic And Pessina. Still out Zapata.

Inter with the best outfit after the Super Cup victory. In the name of this success, however, Sanchez seeks space and pitfalls Dzeko And Lautaro. On the bands Darmian And Marco’s they could make you catch your breath from the 1st minute or in the race in progress Dumfries And Perisic.

BOLOGNA-NAPLES (Monday 17 January, 6.30 pm)

Mihajlovic should rely on defense in Bonifazi, Soumaoro And Theate; in midfield De Silvestri, Svanberg, Dominguez (or Violet), Dijks (or Hickey); on the trocar Tabby, Samson (Orsolini it’s not at its best); first tip Arnautovic.

Spalletti will restart from Meret because Ospina stopped in the Italian Cup. The good news concerns the re-entry of Osimhen (who will at least go to the bench) and the negative pads of Mario Rui, Zielinski, Malcuit And Lozano. In light of these changes and taking into account the players who played 120 minutes against Fiorentina, the 4-2-3-1 could be the following: Meret; By Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme (or Lobotka), Fabian Ruiz; Politano, Zielinski, Lozano; Mertens (or Petagna). Paws Elmas.

MILAN-SPEZIA (Monday 17 January, 6.30 pm)

Pioli lost Tomori (he operated on) and found again Calabria (negativized), but as a right-back he should still act Florenzi. On the same line ready Kalulu, Cage And Theo Hernandez. In the median Krunic And Bakayoko (Tonali is disqualified), on the trocar Saelemaekers, Diaz And Leao beware of competition Messias And Rebic. From first tip Ibrahimovic favorite on Giroud.

Thiago Motta could raise from 1 ‘ Nzola in attack with Manaj, but the ballot with Green And Agudelo stay alive. More certainties in midfield where between Gyasi And It bears will act Greater, Room (or Kovalenko) And Sticks; in defense Amin, Erlic And Nikolau.

FIORENTINA-GENOA (Monday 17 January, 8.45 pm)

After the passage of the round in the Italian Cup against Napoli, Italian thinks about the 4-3-3 to be deployed in the league against Genoa: Odriozola, Milenkovic, Igor And Biraghi they will make up the defensive line; Bonaventure, Torreira And Duncan (or Castrovilli) in midfield; Ikoné And Gonzalez are the favorites to support Vlahovic. Between the poles Dragowski did not convince in the Cup, space a Teracciano.

Collect some Shevchenko tokens, but lose Vasquez for disqualification. The probable 3-5-2 predicts Ostigard, Bani and the restored Criscito; Hefti, Sturaro, Badelj, Rovella and the newcomer Calafiori (Cambiaso it’s not at its best); Right And Caicedo (or Pandev).

Ready to deploy your fantasy on MisterCalcioCup?