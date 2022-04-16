Fantasy movies to watch on Netflix with magic, adventure and legendary stories | Entertainment Cinema and Series
Netflix has movies and series based on true stories, but also fantasy and magic narratives that tell great adventures. We present the most outstanding ones.
‘The Old Guard’ (2020)
In this film, Andy (Charlize Theron) is the head of a group of mercenaries who have the gift of being immortal and since ancient times have remained in the shadows undetected. However, a new persona develops their power and a pharmaceutical organization seeks to capture them by any means possible, forcing the team to risk revealing their secret to the world.
Based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.
This film puts a new spin on the fantasy genre by showing a world with orcs, elves, fairies and other magical creatures, but instead of the well-known medieval times, it takes place in modern times and issues such as racism and racism are present.
The film tells the story of two policemen, a human named Ward (Will Smith) and an orc named Jakoby (Joel Edgerton), who despite their differences of thought must learn to work together after finding an elf with a wand. magical.
‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’ (2021)
The prequel to the Netflix series ‘The Witcher’ tells the story of the monster hunter Vesemir in animated form. He makes a living off the heads of dangerous creatures, until a kingdom begins to suspect the motives and work of these warlocks.
With the voices of Theo James, Mary McDonnell, Lara Pulver, the film has Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as showrunner, Beau DeMayo as screenwriter and the production of Studio Mir.
Based on the video game saga of the same name, this film tells the story of the kingdom of Azeroth, which is threatened by the mysterious appearance of the orc race in its lands, who have a rare dark magic as their source of energy.
The cast includes Robert Kazinsky, Travis Fimmel, Anna Galvin, Ben Schnetzer, Ruth Negga, Dominic Cooper, Ben Foster, Callum Keith Rennie, Paula Patton, Daniel Wu, Clancy Brown and Toby Kebbell.
Starring Chris Pine as King Robert I of Scotland, the Netflix Original Movie tells the legendary story of how this character rose from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during Edward I of England’s medieval occupation of Scotland.
By director David Mackenzie, the tape was filmed in Scotland. It features the cast of the aforementioned Pine, plus Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Stephen Dillane, and Tony Curran.