Fantic Motor, the unstoppable Dosson company that boosts turnover with motorcycles, bicycles and electric vehicles

CASIER – It was a record 2021 for Fantic Motor, with revenues more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels. L’Dosson company, producer of motorcycles – including the famous Caballero – and of bikes and other electric vehicles, not only closes the seventh year of growth, but also experiences a further acceleration thanks to the recent acquisition of Motori Minarelli.

Precisely this aggregation will make it possible to close the 2021 financial year with a consolidated net turnover of the group expected to be 156 million euros and an Ebitda (i.e. profit before taxes, interest, depreciation and other items) of around 18.3 million. Fantic Motor spa alone marks a boom in its turnover of 95% compared to 2020 (when net revenues amounted to 47.7 million) and even more than 130% compared to 2019 (40.2 million). Numbers that cannot fail to make the CEO Mariano Roman satisfied: “Fantic is growing exponentially, both in terms of offering motorcycle products, e-bikes and solutions for sustainable mobility, and in terms of turnover in all sectors – comments the manager -. In 2021, the acquisition of Motori Minarelli was a winning choice in the national and international scenario and further contributed to making our group acquire value and market share. In 2021, we once again recorded record growth in turnover. A result that far exceeded the best expectations, highlighting and rewarding Fantic’s liveliness and its ability to innovate ».

In addition to the ever-growing national market, the driving force is also the development of international sales, sustained for motorcycles by Germany (+ 70% compared to the previous year) and Switzerland (+ 113%), while for the -bike shine Spain (tripled) and the United States (up 645%). Results, explains the company, also achieved thanks to the strengthening of the sales network, now present in more than 50 countries for a total of over a thousand dealers in the world and about thirty importers. The Treviso industry then continues to invest in motor sports, rewarded immediately with great successes. Among these only last season the title of World Champion 2021 MX Junior 125, the victories in the European Championship EMX 250 and 2T, in addition to the Motocross Internationals of the 125 and MX2 Classes of Italy. In Enduro, in addition to the place of honor in the E1 World Championship, victory in the 125 Youth World Cup and many national titles came. 2022 opened with the absolute debut in the Dakar, while in the coming months Fantic is planning the presentation of new models in the various production categories.