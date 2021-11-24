Fantic renews the Caballero range: 500 Explorer and Rally 125 arrive

The Caballero 500 Explorer (photo above) and the Rally 125 version (photo below) make their debut at Eicma 2021. The first is conceived and designed for adventuring, while the eighth liter inherits the spirit of its older sister and is presented to a young audience. The Caballero 500 Explorer shares with the Rally version the single-cylinder 450, 4T, Euro 5, with electric start and 6-speed gearbox, but is enriched with a refined two-tone white-bronze color and various accessories designed to better face exploratory tourism. Standard: the rear luggage rack and the side bag with relative frame, in addition to the practical storage bag on the tank. To these accessories, designed to offer the right load capacity, a complete technical equipment is added to better face even demanding off-road vehicles: from the suspensions with the 43mm fork adjustable in compression and preload (as well as the rear mono), up to the Michelin Anakee Wild tires with off-road knobs, as well as the complete set of engine, radiator and headlight protections. For the Explorer 500 there are also the new side tubular bars as standard to safeguard all the mechanics.