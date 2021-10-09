News

FAO Schwarz arrives in MILAN that’s when it opens and where

Fao Schwarz milan

The new store in Piazza Cordusio

Who hasn’t dreamed of becoming a child again, even just for one day? Entering this store you will feel like you are going back in time.

The famous toy shop Fao Schwarz also arrives in Italy and precisely in Milan: the iconic New York store will open in the capital of Lombardy in the ancient building located in Piazza Cardusio.

For more than 150 years the shop of Federick August Otto Schwarz offers wonder and fun for families. And Milan was chosen to open FAO’s first European store.

In Cordusio square, the shop on three levels it will stimulate the imagination of young and old. Still the official opening date has not been announced but rumors speak of early December. In the meantime, on the site you can participate in a virtual treasure hunt to look for some toys in the city and bring them back to the store.

Who will terminate “The Game of Wonders”Will receive a code to present to the store to check if he has won (there are 500 toys up for grabs). Another prize up for grabs is one Fao Schwarz style snack to be enjoyed with 5 friends.

But it doesn’t stop there. The next few weeks the city of Milan will be invaded by Fao Schwarz soldiers, bear footprints and artistic performances to create a magical atmosphere in view of the grand opening.

Fao Schwarz stores are also found in Beijing, London and Dublin: the most iconic, however, is that of Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The US mega store has forever become part of the collective imagination thanks to a scene from the film “Big”In 1988, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Penny Marshall.

Tom Hanks, in the film, he plays the role of a child who suddenly becomes an adult. The mythical scene in which the actor plays the piano-carpet inside the Fao Schwarz store has gone down in history, becoming a real cult, also imitated by Homer Simpson in an episode of the famous TV series “The Simpsons”.


