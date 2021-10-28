Fao Schwarz arrives in Milan, two thousand toys on 3 floors – Teen

Two thousand toys on three storeys for a total of 600 square meters where children can play and adults become children again. Opens in Milan in the central Piazza Cordusio the most famous toy store in the world, Fao Schwarz: it is the first in Europe which arrives in Italy thanks to an exclusive agreement between Prénatal Retail Group, leader in the children’s and toy sector with 777 stores in 8 countries, and the Californian partner ThreeSixty Group, owner of the Fao Schwarz brand.

The iconic toy store arrives in Milan after the closing of the last Disney store in Italy in recent days, which was located right in the city center, in Corso Vittorio Emanuele.

Fao Schwarz’s first shop opened in 1870 in New York, an icon that entered the collective imagination thanks to cinema. From Tom Hanks who dances on the Dance-on Piano in Big, which is also located in the Milanese store, to Kevin di Mamma I missed plane 2 which he immediately takes once he arrives in New York in the famous toy store, up to Toy Story. In addition to the Rockefeller Plaza New York store, the other stores are located in London, Dublin, Beijing and now also in Milan.

“The goal is certainly to expand the experience – commented Amedeo Giustini, CEO of Prénatal Retail Group during the presentation of the store to the press -. Milan is a brand destination with great opportunities. From here we are convinced that we can lead the way. because our group is already present in other European capitals, so if there are opportunities and this adventure will be, as we hope, important, the possibility of climbing up and being in important cities is something that we envision “.

About thirty people work in the Milanese store where the iconic Clock Tower welcomes customers on the ground floor. The toys will be customizable, there will be magic shows and there will be the fabulous world of Harry Potter. Giustini’s goal is for the group to become “the first multi-category retailer specialist in Europe”, he concluded.

Loading... Advertisements