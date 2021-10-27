Fao Schwarz in Milan, the address of the most loved toy store

Once upon a time there was a very enterprising German boy named Frederick August Otto Schwarz. A passion for toys and a flair for business allowed him to start, once he arrived in the United States around the end of the nineteenth century, a business that still exists today and for which entire generations are eternally grateful. FAO Schwarz is THE temple of toys loved and recognized everywhere, because calling it just a shop would be an understatement. Well, today’s news is that FAO Schwarz arrives in Milan just in time to clear our heads before the rush for Christmas gifts. The opening of this place, a magical three-storey store right on the corner with Piazza Cordusio, very close to the Duomo, are not only full of new style toys, but open the doors to its glazed and glittering history made of salespeople dressed in the uniform of toy soldiers, 1: 1 scale plush animals arranged in a welcoming committee and a certain piano to play… with your feet.

FAO Schwarz, from New York to Milan the story of a magical place

After the toy soldier and the rocking horse, the symbol of FAO Schwarz is a very sweet bear Stephen LovekinGetty Images

The FAO Schwarz store in New York opens its doors in the Big Apple in 1862, under the name Toys Bazaar, at 765 Broadway, right in the heart of shopping in those days. And after only nine years it could be considered the largest toy store in the world. But it is with the definitive change of address to 745 Fifth Avenue in 1931, which amused and enchanted thousands of children and generations of (young) adults for 84 years. Everyone has gone from that store to fill their eyes with stars and magic: from the celeb socialites of Manhattan to the internationally renowned actors and singers. The models and children of, politicians and tourists. After Tiffany, on the fifth, there was FAO Schwarz. There was, yes, because the sad news dates back to 2015 when, for complicated bureaucratic and financial reasons intertwined with ruthless competition from online shopping channels, the most famous toy store in the world had to close to reopen three years later, in 2018, at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, leaving behind forever that location so unique and full of memories.

All the celebs who loved and visited FAO Schwarz

FAO Schwarz and cinema, the favorite address of Tom Hanks, Woody Allen and the Smurfs

In 1988 Tom Hanks plays a young boy anxious to be ahead of his time and become an adult immediately. The film is called BIG and includes one of the scenes that made it a timeless cult movie. Shot right in the toy store, Hanks, together with actor Robert Loggia, play dancing on a luminous keyboard of an XL format piano, some very well-known musical pieces such as Heart & Soul And Chopsticks. Irresistible. In 1995 it was the turn of the mechanical clock tower and the hall of the store to enter the shots of the final scenes of Mighty Aphorodite, The Goddess of Love, Woody Allen’s film with a legendary blonde Mira Sorvino. There are then cameos in Mom I missed the plane 2, until the daring chase between the shelves overflowing with games and dolls of the Smurfs and Gargamel in The Smurf of 2011.

FAO Schwarz Milano, when it opens

FAO Schwarz’s first European store opens in the center of Milan and opens on Thursday 28 October its 600 square meters of exhibition space ready to transport us to another world. At the address of Via Orefici 15, next to Piazza Cordusio where the Starbucks Reserve Roastery is also located, you can access the fun disguised as shopping, showing the Green Pass between 10:15 am and 8 pm. in front of the piano keyboard. 🎅🏻

The legendary clock tower at the entrance to the New York store Gerard SIOENGetty Images

